Another step in the right direction for Fulton’s hospital

(MissouriNet) — A mid-Missouri hospital that almost closed a few years ago is being remodeled by its new owner.

Noble Health owns the Callaway Community Hospital and Clinic in Fulton. The town, which has 13-thousand residents, is 25 miles northeast of Jefferson City. Noble Health has posted video on its Facebook page, showing some of the remodeling happening at the hospital and clinic, with new flooring and paint. Another area of the hospital will be remodeled soon. The hospital, formerly known as Fulton Medical Center, was set to close in 2017.