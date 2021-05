KMIZ 17 – The Jefferson City fire department responded to the Goldschmidt Cancer Center just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday after reports of a fire.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames showing from the roof and occupants leaving the building.

There was minimal damage to the interior of the building and there were no injuries according to officials.

The fire was caused by welding related to construction on the roof. Hot materials caught a wood pallet on fire and spread to the roof.