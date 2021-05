KMIZ 17 – Jury selection and opening statements happened Tuesday for a murder trial in Moniteau County. Thomas Capps is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in 2019 for the March 17, 2015, death of Ronald Salmons.

Prosecutors said Capp’s shot Salmons outside of a home in Versailles, before allegedly attempting to cover it up by staging a home invasion.

Defense attorneys argue it was a different man who shot Salmon’s.