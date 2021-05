(MissouriNet) — The state Senate debated a bill Monday that would allow Missourians who were overpaid state and federal unemployment benefits to keep the money. During debate on the legislation, an effort was also made to slash future jobless benefits from 20 weeks to 12 weeks.

Kansas City Democrat Greg Razer says the attempt would kick Missourians while they are down. The Senate ended up setting the bill aside, but the measure could come up again soon.