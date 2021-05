(MissouriNet) — The Missouri Legislature has passed a proposal that would boost the state’s gas tax for the first time in about 25 years. The bill would increase the fuel tax by 12.5 total cents over five years. It would also give most drivers the choice of getting a rebate if they don’t want to pay for the increase.

When the bill is fully phased in, the average passenger car driver traveling 12,000 miles annually would pay an extra 70-dollars per year. The bill is headed to the governor’s desk.