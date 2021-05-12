Approaching ‘normal’ in Columbia

The remaining Boone County coronavirus restrictions end at noon today (wed). The health director is letting her latest order expire, without replacing it. Businesses and schools can still choose to require masks and social distancing on their own. Masking is still required inside Columbia Public Schools and Mizzou buildings. You’ll need to wear a mask inside city of Columbia buildings, too. Local coronavirus case numbers stayed low yesterday (tue), although Cole County did add two COVID-19 deaths. Boone Health is among those offering the Pfizer vaccine to those as young as 12, starting tomorrow (thur).