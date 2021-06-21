Body found in river thought to be missing fisherman

KMIZ 17 – A body found Friday in the Osage River is likely that of Randall Voss who went missing Wednesday while fishing, the Miller County Sheriff’s Office said.

A camper at the Osage-Tavern Conservation Area contacted the sheriff’s office Wednesday about Voss who had possibly gone missing, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies found fishing gear on the riverbank and a vehicle believed to belong to Voss, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Voss was found floating face down in the water six miles downstream and 20 feet from the shoreline.

The sheriff’s office said investigators believe Voss was fishing and unintentionally went into the river. Authorities found a body near the St. Thomas boat access of the Osage River after a three-day search, No foul play is suspected according to the Missouri Highway Patrol drowning report.