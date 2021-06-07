Controversial PDMP bill becomes law

(MissouriNet) — The governor will sign prescription drug monitoring program (PDMP) legislation into law this (Monday) afternoon, making Missouri the 50th state to have the PDMP program.

Governor Mike Parson plans to sign bipartisan PDMP legislation from Scott City State Senator Holly Rehder (pronounced like Raider) and Dora State Representative Travis Smith at 4:45 this (Monday) afternoon, on the Missouri Capitol lawn in Jefferson City. If it’s raining, the ceremony will be moved inside. A PDMP is an electronic database that collects data on controlled substance prescriptions within a state. Senator Rehder and other PDMP supporters say informed doctors make better decisions.