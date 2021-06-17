Fatal accident in Cole – More in Boone

A Jefferson City man is dead after a Cole County crash Tuesday morning. 66-year-old Harry Bemboom was trying to cross 54 to Buffalo Road when another car hit his. Two people in the other car were injured.

A Columbia woman is facing a manslaughter charge after a deadly hit-and-run crash. Court records say Stephanie Roberts was charged yesterday (wed). She is accused of hitting 23-year old Hunter Sadler of Mexico, Missouri on Paris Road in February 2020, then driving off. Investigators say Roberts told police she was looking down at her phone during the crash. Her bond is set 50-thousand dollars.

Authorities have arrested a Columbia woman tied to a crash that caused a moped rider to lose a leg. Hannah Jawad was in jail as of yesterday (wed). She allegedly was driving the wrong way on Green Meadows Road in September 2020 and hit a moped head-on. The driver of the moped survived, but had a leg amputated. Investigators say Jawad didn’t have a license and was driving for the first time. She is facing several charges, including second degree assault.