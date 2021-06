Five people from Nebraska are seriously hurt after a boat explosion at the Lake of the Ozarks. The patrol says it happened just before 2 yesterday (tue) afternoon in the Osage arm of the lake. Investigators say a mechanical problem caused the fuel in the boat to catch fire. James and Kari Hohenstein, Brad Vanwinkle and two kids ages 12 and 16 all went to the hospital. A two-year old also on the boat had minor injuries.