Vicky Hartzler has thrown her hat in the ring for the 2022 U.S. Senate race. Columbia’s Republican U.S. Representative made the announcement Thursday. Former governor Eric Greitens, attorney general Eric Schmitt, and lawyer Mark McCloskey have already entered the race on the Republican side. Roy Blunt is not seeking re-election. Hartzler is the first sitting member of Congress to announce her bid for the seat.