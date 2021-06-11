Two JCMO accidents

KMIZ 17 – A pedestrian is injured after he tried to cross the 1600 block of Jefferson St. Thursday morning in Jefferson City while trying to fix a flat.

According to the Jefferson City police, Everett Pruitt was changing a flat tire when he tried to cross the highway to get to Big O Tire to borrow tools to fix his flat tire.

Officials say Pruitt crossed the guardrail and failed to yield the right of way to a Car .

Pruitt was taken to a Columbia hospital with multiple fractures and possible internal injuries. Pruitt is listed in fair condition.

A wreck on the Highway 179 ramp to Missouri Blvd. earlier in the morning delayed traffic two hours

According to the Jefferson City police, a car going northbound on Highway 179 failed to yield the right of way and turned into an 18-wheeler that was traveling southbound.

The driver of the Sentra said she had a medical episode while driving and that is why she lost control of the vehicle.