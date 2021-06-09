Investigators will look at video of JCPD police – involved shooting from this week

KMIZ 17 – Highway patrol investigators are collecting video from businesses and police dashboard cameras after a deadly Jefferson City police shooting.

However, body-worn camera video will not be part of the investigation because Jefferson City police officers do not have such cameras.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting that happened Monday during a traffic stop near Capital Mall.

32 year old Clay Willingham of Moberly showed a rifle but did not listen to the officers’ commands to drop the rifle and was shot.

Lt. David Williams with the Jefferson City Police Department said officers do not wear body cameras when on patrol and he is unaware when they will get body cameras.