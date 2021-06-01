Is there a reprieve from the gas tax hike brewing?

(MissouriNet) — The governor is expected to sign off on gas tax increase—but an advocacy group is moving forward in trying to put the question on a general election ballot.

Lawmakers approved the state’s 17-cent-a-gallon gas tax to 29.5 cents over five years, including a refund if consumers collect receipts. The increase is to cover an additional $455 million annually to put toward maintaining Missouri’s roads and bridges. With up to 40% coming from out-of-state drivers coming through the state.

But the group Americans for Prosperity has gotten as far as the Secretary of State’s office –and the referendum is open for public comment on the Secretary of State’s website. The gorup must collect signatures to get it on the ballot, which would delay the tax until the 2022 election.