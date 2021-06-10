Man pulls gun on JCPD officers – is Tased

A Jefferson City man is in jail after allegedly threatening family and officers with a gun. Police said yesterday (wed) Nicholas Bliesath is charged with several felonies after the incident Tuesday. Investigators say Bliesath called 9-1-1 demanding that officers come to his home. He met them outside his home and showed a handgun. Officers used a taser to arrest him. Authorities say Bliesath was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and was concerning family members at his home with his behavior.