Missouri River crest doesn’t make it into the airport

Jefferson City’s airport is high and dry .. but just barely. The Missouri River crested Monday at a little over 27 – feet. The Capital View levee is designed to hold back about 30 – feet of water. City crews still have plenty of work ahead. Weekend flooding damaged roads, homes and businesses. Wears Creek came out of its banks in Washington Park, flooding the Ice Arena.

We could be in for more flooding during another round of storms today. Some areas of mid-Missouri still have flooded roads after heavy rainfall from the weekend. Columbia Regional Airport recorded more than six inches of rain over the last three days, with most of it coming on Friday.