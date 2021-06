Would you have gone ahead and tried your luck at felony gun charges? Or would you have ‘copped a plea’ to reduced charges? Mark and Patricia McCloskey pleaded guilty to lesser charges for pointing guns at protestors in their upscale St. Louis neighborhood last summer …

The couple agreed to give up the guns they used and pay fines as part of the plea deal. Shortly afterwards, McCloskey bought a new AR rifle to replace the one that was confiscated.