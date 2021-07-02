2 deaths in Callaway County accidents

A Holts Summit man dies after a lawnmower accident. Troopers say Leland Schweiss was on his riding mower at his home on County Road 390 just south of Holts Summit last (wed) night. He was backing up when the mower slid down a hill and overturned. Schweiss fell off the mower, then it landed on top of him. The 87-year old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Fulton man is dead after a head-on crash involving a tractor in Callaway County. The patrol says a 16-year old was driving a tractor on County Road 228 just east of Millersburg Tuesday. That tractor crossed the center of the road and hit Darrell Fischer’s truck head-on. Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene. He was 47. The teenager was not hurt.