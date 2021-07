KMIZ 17 — The Cole County Health Department added 228 cases . Of those, 56 were cases from June, 36 occurred from July 1 to July 6 and 48 were breakthrough infections. Since March 1, there have been 159 total breakthrough infections in the county.

Health officials said the biggest problem the community is facing now is the younger population not getting vaccinated. According to the numbers in Cole County, about 16% of cases are in the under 20 age group.