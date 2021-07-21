One Missouri elected official is suing another

(AP) — The Missouri treasurer on Monday sued the secretary of state over a proposed constitutional amendment dealing with expanded powers for the treasurer’s office.

Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick sued fellow Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Fitzpatrick sued over a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how his office invests taxpayer money.

Ashcroft told the newspaper that he stands by the language. He said the ballot language is “fair, unbiased and clear.”