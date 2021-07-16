Covid cases

Mid-Missouri’s daily coronavirus case numbers are still fairly high. Cole County added 55 new cases yesterday (thur). Boone County reported 93 new positives yesterday (thur). Active cases went up. Hospitalizations fell, but are putting a strain on resources. You’ll have plenty of chance to get the coronavirus vaccine in Boone County this weekend. Vaccinators will hold walk-in clinics at the Show-Me State Games all day tomorrow (sat) and Sunday. Jefferson City’s shot clinic at Capital Mall is now closed.