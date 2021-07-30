Listen to KWOS Live
Fatal attack in Ashland

KMIZ — Ashland police confirmed officers are investigating a deadly assault Friday morning. According to a news release from the Ashland Police Department, police and deputies from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance in the 100 block of East Liberty Lane around 1:30 a.m. Shortly before 4:30 a.m., police confirmed they found two victims of an assault at the scene. Police said emergency responders transported the two men to a local hospital. One of the victims, a man in his 40s, died at the hospital. The other victim, a man in his 20s, reportedly suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

 

