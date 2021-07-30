KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know

KWOS – Jefferson Bank / Person You Should Know with Austin Petersen & John Marsh

July 30, 2021

This person moved to Jefferson City when she was 13 and has been here ever since.

This person has been married for 25 years has 4 children, 4 stepchildren, and 13 grandchildren.

This person works for an organization that provides free mental health services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence and their families.

This organization provides services in nine counties. And a little known fact shared by this PERSON is that if a family in crisis needs assistance and has no transportation, counselors will travel to them.

This person has been a counselor with RACS / Rape Abuse Crisis Service for 20 years.

WHO IS THIS PERSONSYOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Chris Sooter, Director of Clinical Services at RACS / Rape and Abuse Crisis Service / RACS is a United Way partner agency

Chris got her Masters in counseling at Lincoln University and did her internship at RACS and was hired a few short months later and never left.

Chris says her co-workers always catch her saying “It is what it is” … and she says as a counselor she is a huge proponent of looking at the current situation to see what you can do with it. You can’t change the hand your dealt, but you can try to improve those cards.