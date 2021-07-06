Fed Covid teams headed to Missouri

(MissouriNet) — Federal officials will arrive in Missouri this week to help local health departments address a recent spike in COVID cases.

The Department of Health and Senior Services accepted an offer from the C-D-C to hire surge teams to assist in mitigation efforts during what it calls “this time of increased viral activity.” The teams will do COVID testing, give out medications to fight the virus and try to increase the number of vaccinations in Missouri. D-H-S-S says the primary target for the Delta variant is unvaccinated residents. Officials also warn this variant is impacting young people in a way that previous COVID strains have not.