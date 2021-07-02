KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know

KWOS / Jefferson Bank Promotion / Person You Should Know with Austin Petersen & John Marsh

July 2, 2021

This person was born and raised in California, MO, is married and has 3 kids.

This person was a quiet kid growing up and still prefers to keep a low profile and works diligently “behind the scenes”.

This person works to protect the citizens of Cole County.

This person’s favorite part of the job is working with a great staff for a wonderful community.

This person is number 2 in command behind Sheriff John Wheeler.

WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Major Aaron Bolinger / Chief Deputy, Cole County Sheriff’s Department