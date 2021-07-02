KWOS / Jefferson Bank Person You Should Know

KWOS / Jefferson Bank Promotion / Person You Should Know with Austin Petersen & John Marsh
July 2, 2021
- This person was born and raised in California, MO, is married and has 3 kids.
- This person was a quiet kid growing up and still prefers to keep a low profile and works diligently “behind the scenes”.
- This person works to protect the citizens of Cole County.
- This person’s favorite part of the job is working with a great staff for a wonderful community.
- This person is number 2 in command behind Sheriff John Wheeler.
WHO IS THIS PERSON YOU SHOULD KNOW? It is Major Aaron Bolinger / Chief Deputy, Cole County Sheriff’s Department
- Jayne note: I asked Aaron what advice he would give a young person today and he quoted Philosopher, Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” I truly think Aaron is a good man, doing all he can to fight evil!
- Sheriff John Wheeler quote: Aaron is a great person. He is a morally, ethical person to which I routinely seek, and value, his counsel. His knowledge of law enforcement, specifically the Cole County Sheriff’s Department, unsurpassed by anyone else. Aaron has worked in every aspect of the Sheriff’s Department; the Jail, Road Deputy, MUSTANG, Road Supervisor, Division Commander and now the number 2 position for our department, Chief Deputy. There is simply no one I trust more.