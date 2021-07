A man is accused of leading cops on a chase from Fulton to Columbia. Police say Charles McMasters was with a case worker when they responded to an area of Westminster Avenue yesterday (wed). McMasters allegedly got into the case worker’s car and drove off, hitting both the case worker and an officer. Both suffered moderate injuries. Authorities chased the car west of Fulton and eventually caught McMasters on Highway W-W in east Columbia. McMasters is facing several felony charges.