Was Lake fire tied tied to biker shootout?

KMIZ 17 – Osage Beach Fire Protection District responded to a building fire off Highway 42 at 11:30 Tuesday night that may be tied to the Bagnell Dam Strip shooting last week.. Crews were at a metal building with Midwest Drifters Motorcycle Club signs until 5 a.m. The Midwest Drifters were at the shooting Thursday night at the Bagnell Dam strip, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. One person died and four were injured. Officials did report a strong smell of fuel at one end of the building.