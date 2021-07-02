JCMO man is missing

KMIZ — The Jefferson City Police Department has issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing 61-year-old man.

Officials say Benjamin Seaton left a residential facility on foot without his necessary medications.

Seaton has been diagnosed with epilepsy, diabetes, and severe mental health and cognitive issues.

Seaton has no family in the state of Missouri, nor does he have a vehicle but has delusions of having family in Kansas City, Mo.

Seaton is described as being 6’03”, 193 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. No description was given of clothings.

Seaton often wears glasses and maybe unshaven.