KWOS Cardinals Red Cross Blood Drive is today!

Step up to the plate, donate and help save a life. News Radio KWOS, the St. Louis Cardinals, and the American Red Cross invite you to donate blood and help give the gift of life during the St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive. You’re invited to donate blood on Tuesday, July 20th from 11AM to 6PM at the Firley YMCA‘s Gym in Jefferson City.

Donor Incentives:

All presenting donors will receive a free commemorative St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive T-shirt, a free pint of ice cream from Ice Cream Factory and their choice of one Chick-fil-A coupon, while supplies last.

Donate blood and receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email!

Also you have a chance to win gas for a year, a $5,000 value! There will be 3 winners during this national promotion! Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel for more details.

MAKE AN APPOINTMENT HERE TO DONATE BLOOD

Cardinals Blood Drive Details:

WHAT: St. Louis Cardinals Blood Drive

WHEN: Tuesday, July 20th from 11AM-6PM

WHERE: Firley YMCA’s Gym n Jefferson City

The American Red Cross has entered afor the blood supply nationwide. Donors are strongly urged to give now to help ensure lifesaving blood products are available for patients. Hospital demand continues to outpace donations, and your help is vital.

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory. Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 blood products more than expected to meet these needs.

This severe shortage is for all blood types, but especially O type donors. Type O negative is the universal blood type and what trauma personnel reach for in an emergency when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type. It’s always in high demand and often short supply since only about 7 percent of the population has type O negative blood.

Eligible donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation where available. During a Power Red donation, a concentrated dose of red blood cells are collected while most of the plasma and platelets are returned to the donor.

How to Donate Blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can now save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, from a computer or mobile device on the day of their donation, prior to arriving at the blood drive. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.