Life plus ten years for killer

KMIZ 17 — A Monroe County man charged with murdering his fiancee was sentenced Monday to life in prison plus a decade.

A Cole County judge sentenced James Addie to life in prison without parole plus 10 years for the 2018 death of Molly Watson. Addie was convicted in April of first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He was sentenced at that hearing to 20 years on the armed criminal action count, but sentencing for the murder conviction was delayed until Monday.

Addie was charged in Monroe County with the 2018 murder of Watson, whom he was dating for seven years. According to details at the April trial, Addie shot Watson point-blank in the back of her head. The trial was moved to Cole County on a change of venue.