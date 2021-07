The man who was shot in the head in downtown Moberly last week has died. Police said yesterday (mon) Mitchell Nickerson passed away at the hospital. He was 49 years old. Prosecutors charged 79-year old Jerry Fitzwater with first-degree assault and more. It’s possible that Fitzwater could soon be charged with murder, too. Investigators say Fitzwater admitted to shooting Nickerson in the head on East Burkhart Street last week.