Coronavirus case increases are still at a higher trend in mid-Missouri. Cole County reported 21 new cases over the last four days Boone County reported 104 new cases yesterday (tue), the first triple-digit increase since late January. There was also another COVID-19 death in the county, for a total of 118. Health officials say the patient was in his or her late 40’s. Active cases and hospitalizations in Boone both went up.