Fulton woman who went missing has her day in court

KMIZ — 17 — A Fulton woman pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Tori Taylor admitted to keeping a car that she borrowed from the owner in late April.

Taylor was the reported victim of an alleged kidnapping in April but was later found unharmed one month later in Illinois.

The judge sentenced Taylor to four years in prison on each offense, but then suspended the sentence and placed her on five years probation.