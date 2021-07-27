Man accused in assault is shot by homeowner

KMIZ — A Steelville man is charged with burglary and domestic assault after an incident in Centralia Sunday morning.

According to court records, Brandon Harrison went to a residence in the 23000 block of Schunemeyer Road near Centralia uninvited just after midnight.

the Sheriff’s Office believes Harrison traveled from Steelville to remove a woman from the residence. Deputies say he forced entry into the home and assaulted his relative who was armed with a gun. The man shot Harrison during the incident.

Harrison was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.