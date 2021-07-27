Sneaky photographer in CoMo library

KMIZ — A Columbia man was charged for the sixth time in two months for invasion of privacy after allegedly taking unwanted pictures earlier this month.

According to a probable cause statement, Ronald Dameron is accused of attempting to take pictures up a victim’s skirt on July 7 at the Daniel Boone Library.

The victim reported on July 13 that Dameron was following her around and would take pictures while in different parts of the libary.

The court denied Dameron bond due to several pending cases with similar conduct alleged.

Dameron has a docket hearing scheduled for Wednesday and a case review scheduled for August 3.