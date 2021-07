(MissouriNet) — A Versailles man is in custody in central Missouri’s Morgan County jail charged with Making a Terroristic Threat.

33 year old Yassine Bouyassine is accused of telling two co-workers on July 8 that he was going to blow up their workplace. Bouyassine worked at Gates Corporation in Versailles. Investigators say he made a few more comments about “blowing up” and “shooting up” the facility, at one point asking co-workers how fast they thought he could do it.