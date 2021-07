Authorities are searching for a Callaway County theft suspect that ran away from cops. Brett Shepherd is accused of stealing from a Millersburg store yesterday (wed) and a parole violation. Deputies say they spotted Shepherd in a car on State Road R-A, and started chasing him. After the chase, Shepherd and a female suspect got out of the car and ran away. Authorities caught the woman later that afternoon. As of this (thur) morning, they are still looking for Shepherd.