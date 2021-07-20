Murder charges in Mid – Mo shooting

KMIZ 17 — A Warsaw man has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting in Benton County. Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team arrested suspected shooter, 24-year-old John Moreno.

Deputies say they got a call reporting a man was shot just before five Sunday morning.

Officials say a driver and the victim went swimming with other people. The suspect was allegedly getting into an argument with the victim and the victim attempted to take the suspect’s weapons.

A gunman continued to shoot at the truck while it drove away with the victim.

28-year-old Lance Lyman died at the Warsaw ambulance base before crews could get him to a hospital.