Second suspect charges in Bagnell Dam club killing

Two people are now facing charges in a deadly shooting near the Lake of the Ozarks. ABC 17 reports prosecutors charged Daniel Kurtzeborn with illegal gun possession last week. Investigators say he was exchanging gunfire during the shooting late Thursday on the Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark. One person died and four others were injured. Tonka Ponder has already been charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action in the case. Authorities say it involved three different motorcycle gangs.