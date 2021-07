The Osage County man charged with murder for the shooting deaths of two victims last weekend was allegedly spotted near the scene of the shooting. 62 – year old Warren Taylor faces two murder charges in the deaths of Leonard and Pauline Gerloff at their Chamois home. Video footage shows a truck belonging to Taylor at the home Saturday night. A witness told investigators says she saw him drive away from the scene. Taylor was arrested at a Chamois bar. He faces first – degree murder charges.