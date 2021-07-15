Rep. Rudy Veit’s religious boarding school bill is signed into law

(MissouriNet) — Governor Parson signs new regulations for unlicensed religious board schools in Missouri.

For years, students at some of these faith-based boarding schools have allegedly been beaten, raped, starved, restrained, and isolated long-term. Allegations have been made against Agape boarding school and Legacy Boys Academy in Stockton, Masters Ranch in southern Missouri, and Circle of Hope Girls Ranch near Humansville. Circle of Hope closed this year after the owners were charged with 102 total felonies in connection with abuse allegations. The new law requires safety inspections, background checks for employees and the schools must notify the state of their existence. It also requires adequate food, medical care, and clothing for students, and the parents must be allowed to visit their children at any time without notice.