Joseph Elledge is back in court today (thur). He’s the Columbia man accused of killing his wife, Mengqi Ji (MUNG-she Jee) back in October 2019. A judge will decide whether to allow secret audio recordings between the two into evidence. Prosecutors say the conversations detail months of verbal abuse by Elledge toward his wife. Police found Mengqi Ji’s remains at Rock Bridge State Park in March after a year-and-a-half-long search. Elledge is also accused of abusing their one-year old child.