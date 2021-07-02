Tipton man faces prison for child sex crimes

(MissouriNet) — A September sentencing date has been set for a man from Tipton, who’s been convicted of child sex crimes.

42-year-old Shawn Martin of Tipton has been convicted of five child sex crimes, including statutory rape and sodomy. While Martin is from Tipton, east of Sedalia, prosecutors say the crimes happened more than 100 miles away, in Springfield. Missourinet Springfield television partner KOLR-10 reports the victim was a six-year-old child. Martin chose not to testify during his trial. He’ll be sentenced on September 17, in Springfield.