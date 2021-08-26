Boyfriend sought in death of Boone County woman and her daughter

KMIZ — A “long-term” boyfriend has been charged in the killing a Fulton Public Schools teacher and her daughter at their Boone County home.

Boone County prosecutors charged JT McLean with two counts of first-degree murder Wednesday. The release said McLean was the last person to be in contact with Allison Abitz, 43, and her daughter Jozee Abitz, 11. The two were found dead in their home just south of Columbia on Sunday night.

He is not yet in custody.

McLean has changed his name and goes by several names, the sheriff’s department said, including John McLean, Steven Nagy and Steven McLean.

McLean is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs about 210 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. McLean is an over-the-road truck driver with ties to Las Vegas, Chicago, St. Peters, Minn., Columbia and Fulton

Investigators have released few details in the case, including how the Abitzes died.