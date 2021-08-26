JCMO conference center? Show me!

You might remember how Jefferson City leaders turned thumbs down years ago on Capitol Plaza Hotel developer John Q. Hammonds’ proposal to put in a convention center along with the hotel. But Mayor Carrie Tergin says the latest plan to put in a center at the old MSP prison site is a go …

Jefferson City is partnering with the same firm that is building a second tower at Columbia’s Broadway Hotel for the prison site project. The MSP development is to include a hotel, the conference center and a new ice arena.