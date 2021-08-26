Listen to KWOS Live
Mayor Carrie Tergin sitting at our mock KWOS 1937 era control room.

JCMO conference center? Show me!

You might remember how Jefferson City leaders turned thumbs down years ago on Capitol Plaza Hotel developer John Q. Hammonds’ proposal to put in a convention center along with the hotel. But Mayor Carrie Tergin says the latest plan to put in a center at the old MSP prison site is a go …   

Jefferson City is partnering with the same firm that is building a second tower at Columbia’s Broadway Hotel for the prison site project. The MSP development is to include a hotel, the conference center and a new ice arena.

 

