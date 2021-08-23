Cork, Fork, and Brew

Cork, Fork, and Brews is a dinner auction that pays tribute to the culinary excellence of local chefs, restaurants, caterers, wineries & brew masters while raising money for Boys and Girls Club. Top chefs from the the Capital City Area will donate their time and talents to prepare a gourmet sampling of food and beverage. A silent auction will be held in conjunction with the sampling. Dinner is followed by a live auction, which includes unique dining, entertainment and vacation packages.

WHEN: Monday, September 13, 20215:30 p.m.–Tasting & Raffle –7:00 p.m. Live Auction

WHERE: Capitol Plaza Hotel

WHY: Cork, Fork & Brews provides valuable funds that help disadvantaged kids in our community. Boys and Girls Club works with youth to provide homework help, character development and leadership programs as well as health/wellness activities. The Club provides a safe, caring environment for youth during the time of the day when kids are most susceptible to at-risk behavior–after school. While some doors just open, our doors transform lives!