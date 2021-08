Cole County reported 108 new cases from the last three days. Boone County reports three more COVID-19 deaths. Health officials said yesterday (mon) they all ranged between 25 and 64 years old. One of them died back in January. Boone is now at 126 total deaths from the illness. There were 178 new coronavirus cases in the county over the last three days. Active cases went up. Hospitalizations rose, and are putting a strain on resources.