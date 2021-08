Columbia’s special ordinance to install a new mask mandate in town failed to pass. The city council voted 3-3 during the special meeting last (mon) night. It needed six votes to pass. Health director Stephanie Browning said she didn’t think a new mandate would increase mask-wearing…

Mayor Brian Treece did not allow public comment during the meeting. He said several people were too disruptive and not complying with the mask requirement for city facilities.