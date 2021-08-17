JC public schools order masks for the school year

KMIZ — Jefferson City Public Schools made the announcement that the district will require students and staff to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible as the school year is set to begin in one week on Aug. 23.

The district said students and staff members should bring a mask to school every day. Masks should be worn upon entering the school building, within common areas, during passing periods in the hallways, and during small group activities.

Any time a distance of three feet cannot be maintained between students, or between staff and students in the classroom, masks will be required including on all school buses.