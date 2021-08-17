Man faces weapons charges after JCMO shots – fired incident

KMIZ — A Jefferson City man is charged after a weapons offense investigation on Sunday evening in the 1700 block of East Miller St.

According to court documents, according to witnesses and victims, Eric Perkinson, 49, allegedly threatened with a handgun and fired it during the incident.

Officials report that Perkinson tried to leave, but officers on the scene took him into custody. During the investigation, officers got permission to search Perkinson’s residence and found a gun that was hidden in between the inside finishing and the tin outer roof.

Perkinson is charged with armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.